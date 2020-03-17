When: Cocalico school board meeting, March 16.

What happened: Superintendent Ella Musser announced the district plans to launch free lunch distributions starting Wednesday, March 18, and every weekday during the emergency closure.

Details: Drive-through and walk-up meals will be available to families with children present between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Adamstown, Denver and Reamstown elementary schools. No one will be allowed to enter the buildings.The service will be provided for free to anyone under 18, with no sign-ups required.

Extending pay: Part-time employees of the Cocalico School District will continue to be paid during the current two-week school closure mandated by Gov. Tom Wolf. The school board voted unanimously to extend pay through March 27 for about 200 nonprofessional staff who normally provide food service, classroom assistance or other support services only when students are in class.

How it works: “We are planning to continue paying them through the two-week period, knowing they could file for unemployment and we would have to pay them anyway,” Musser said. Unemployment typically pays less than earned wages, and payments can be delayed. Musser noted that neither those staff members nor teachers would be eligible to receive the same pay later if the school year is extended. Cocalico allows office staff and administrators to work in the office or remotely as needed during the shutdown, though not in conflict with any other orders from the governor’s office or the president.

Also: The board approved Musser’s ability to handle any staffing issues during the shutdown on her own, with final resolution withheld until the board’s next public meeting.