When: Cocalico school board meeting, June 29.

What happened: While some districts continue to weigh traditional classes versus virtual learning for the fall, Cocalico has committed to a full-week, in-person calendar — as long as Lancaster County remains in the green phase of COVID-19 reopening. The school board voted 9-0 to approve a state-required health and safety plan that calls for the resumption of in-person classes for all grades beginning Aug. 25.

Precautions: No final decision has been made on staff or student use of masks, though the plan says they will be available and “may be required” in some situations. Other precautions include additional sanitization and seating patterns that space students at least three feet apart and keep them from facing each other.

Transportation: School officials expect many families will opt to drive students to school or use the online Cocalico Connections program for the 2020-21 school year, reducing crowds on school buses and in some classrooms. That information comes from a survey sent to parents within the last few weeks.

Quotable: “These two factors (reduced numbers in the classroom and reduced numbers on the bus) were a very important part of planning for all students in the traditional program to come to school every day," Superintendent Ella Musser wrote in an email after the board meeting.

What’s next: The district planned to share the approved, 31-page health and safety plan with its families and ask for more feedback about plans for the fall. The plan is a framework to guide social distancing, sanitation, and teaching practices in the era of COVID-19.

Athletics: The school board also approved a second health and safety plan for athletics, which cleared the way for teams to resume practices — or at least modified conditioning — as early as the week beginning July 6.