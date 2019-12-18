When: School board meeting, Dec. 16.
What happened: Residents in the Cocalico School District won’t see their property taxes rise by more than 3.2% next year after the school board voted to stay within the state cap when formulating the 2020-21 budget.
Why it matters: The 9-0 vote prohibits the board from seeking exceptions from the state that could have allowed it to raise taxes more and generate additional income for specific kinds of expenses. Superintendent Ella Musser said exceeding the cap is unnecessary given the district’s current financial circumstances. Business Manager Sherri Stull said the district would have no problem meeting next year’s budget needs at or below the 3.2% mark. Opting out of the exemption process also allows the district to take more time to develop its budget, which will be finalized in late spring.
Adamstown Elementary: The school board voted to seek competitive bids for a major renovation and addition project for Adamstown Elementary School. Musser said the building has several long-standing problems, including concerns about the main entrance, too little classroom space, and no room for support staff and special programs such as preschool classrooms operating in other Cocalico elementary schools.
What’s next: After three weeks of advertising, the district expects to award the job early in 2020, followed by a spring construction start on the addition. The entire job is expected to be completed by the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. The board also approved more than $27,000 in architectural expenses related to the project.
— Kimberly Marselas, Ephrata Review Correspondent