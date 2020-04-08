When: Cocalico school board meeting, April 6.

What happened: District officials sounded an alarm over the likely long-term implications of the nation’s coronavirus-fueled economic downturn.

Quotable: “Our revenues are going to take a major hit, not just this year, but next year and maybe three to five years after,” Business Manager Sherri Stull said during the virtual board meeting.

Revenues down: Since the statewide shelter-in-place order led to mass layoffs starting last month, Stull said Cocalico expects revenues to be down sharply. Real estate taxes could drop because of delinquency and appeals, while wage-based revenues have already been projected downward by about $200,000.

Readjusting tax hike: Stull outlined the district’s continuing budget process and announced the latest projection for a 1.5% property tax increase. As recently as its March work session, the board had contemplated a 1.73% increase. With a 1.5% increase, residents will pay an additional $28.46 annually per $100,000 in assessed value, about $50.20 for the median assessed home value of $176,400.

Pensions: Assistant Business Manager Leslie Stricker attended a webinar Monday presented by Fox Rothschild’s Jeffrey T. Sultanik, during which the education attorney warned everything from pension contributions to interest earnings will be affected by the current economy. The state’s own investments will suffer, meaning local school districts will almost certainly see their share of retirements costs climb after finally leveling off.

Construction: The new uncertainty means some projects may have to wait or be funded through additional borrowing, Stull said. Adamstown Elementary is in the midst of a major project meant to address security concerns at its main entrance and add classroom space and extra room for support staff. Though some school districts have received state waivers to pursue such work, Musser said the Adamstown contractors are awaiting additional paperwork before proceeding.

Education: Superintendent Ella Musser said all of this comes as the district works to provide continuity of education. Teachers began rolling out home-based lessons starting April 1, an effort that aims to close the gap between where students were when classes ended March 13 and where they would be expected to perform typically at the start of next school year.

Feeding the kids: The district continues to provide breakfast and lunch for anyone under 18 living in the Cocalico School District. Stull said some 10,000 meals were distributed through the end of March.