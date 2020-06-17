When: Cocalico school board meeting, June 15.

What happened: Homeowners in the Cocalico School District will not see their real estate taxes increase next year, after the school board reversed course and approved a $64.8 million final budget that relies heavily on reserves instead. The board voted unanimously to erase a previously proposed 1.5% tax increase and adopt a slightly smaller spending plan than the one that won preliminary approval in April. Meanwhile, a handful of Cocalico property owners in Berks County will see their taxes rise by 1.6%, a figure calculated by the state to ensure rates are equitable despite large assessment differences.

Balancing the budget: The district, at the recommendation of Business Manager Sherri Stull and Superintendent Ella Musser, will make up a nearly $9.3 million shortfall by rolling over this year’s fund balance and dipping into its cash reserves for $5.2 million. Some of the money had been intended for capital projects, which could ultimately slow the rate of renovation and construction across the district in coming years.

Quotable: “We recognize many people have had to deal with unemployment or business challenges,” Musser said during the board’s first live meeting since the COVID-19 lockdown began three months ago. “We are instead looking at some of our reserve funds to meet the budget challenges we know we might have next year.”

Tax deadline: The board voted to add a 30-day extension to its 2% discount period for tax payers, making the deadline Sept. 30. Interim taxes are not included in that clause. The district also changed its installment plan to make payment easier for residents. Those paying the flat rate may break payments into thirds with due dates of Sept. 30, Nov. 15 and Dec. 31.