When: Cocalico school board meeting, May 22.

What happened: The board unanimously approved the 2023-24 proposed final budget with a property tax increase of 2.95%.

Cost to homeowner: For a property with a median assessed value of $179,200, the additional cost will be $103.72 annually under this plan. The tax increase is down slightly compared to last year when a rate of 3.4% was assessed.

By the numbers: Expenditures budgeted for the 2023-24 school year total $74.87 million, while revenue is projected to be $64.53 million, resulting in a shortfall. Sherri Stull, business manager, indicated in a May 24 email that the deficit will be made up from existing funds of $5.98 million and committed funds.

Increasing costs: Two areas contributing to increased expenses are transportation and special education. Special education costs have increased by 107% over the past nine years, but funding has only gone up by 22.9% in the same period, officials said.

What’s next: The final proposed budget is available for public review at the district office. The board is scheduled to vote on this at its next meeting.

Meal prices: Prices for student and adult meals will increase next year due to calculations based on the Paid Lunch Equity tool, used by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to ensure schools are charging an equitable price for meals. The board approved an uptick of 25 cents for both breakfast and lunch for students, while prices for adults will climb by 50 cents for breakfast and by 50 to 75 cents for lunch.

Reamstown Elementary renovation: East Coast Contracting Inc. of New Cumberland was the only general construction company to submit a bid for the renovation of the school, with a cost of $4.03 million. The board unanimously approved the contract. Vice President Douglas Graybill said, “Despite being the only bid, this is good and competitive.” The board also approved three other contracts including — Jay R. Reynolds Inc, Willow Street, for plumbing at $1.3 million and The Farfield Company, Lititz, for HVAC construction at $4.53 million and electrical work at $2.59 million. The total estimated costs for renovating the elementary school are $12.45 million. Construction is expected to begin in November.

Personnel: Cara Forrest, who serves as executive assistant to Ella Musser, superintendent, will be taking over for Stull as board secretary, beginning in July. Stull said, “It gives me more time to concentrate on my other job duties as business manager.”

What’s next: The next school board meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. June 26.