When: Cocalico school board meeting, April 24.

What happened: The board approved a proposal from AEM Architects Inc. to proceed with design and development services for the renovation of Cocalico Middle School.

By the numbers: AEM, based in Reading, has estimated the total project cost at $27.57 million, which will include auditorium reconstruction, refinishing the gymnasium wood flooring and wall padding, kitchen equipment and serving improvements, upgrading the entire HVAC system, replacing interior and exterior fixtures with LED lighting, and other enhancements. Once the bidding phase takes place, the district will have a better indication of the actual cost of the project, said Allison Ohline, district spokesperson, in a May 7 email.

Background: AEM previously worked with Cocalico to provide architectural and engineering planning for high school renovations that began in December 2021. Most of the work was completed by January 2023, and only a few small items remain. Other projects that have been finalized recently include the central office, service center and Adamstown Elementary. Improvements for Reamstown Elementary are scheduled to begin in spring 2024.

Funding: Money for the extensive construction work at the middle school has been budgeted through the capital projects fund reserved for projects such as these. This fund is financed by transfers from the general fund and through issuance of general obligation bonds when necessary. In a May 4 email, Ohline indicated the district is likely anticipating a bond issue to partially cover the costs due to the scope of the refurbishments.

History: Cocalico Middle School was built in 1963. Various upgrades have taken place over the years with a comprehensive renovation in 1998. Additionally, the library and technology classrooms were refurbished in 2019.

What’s next: According to Ohline, approval of construction contracts will take place around May 2024 after the bidding process has been completed. The district would like construction to begin in June 2025. This gap would allow contractors lead time to procure equipment and make final preparations.

Personnel: Danielle Pfautz has been named as the new assistant principal at all three elementary schools in the district, effective July 1. The board unanimously approved this action at the meeting after interviewing Pfautz during an executive session on April 17. She currently serves as the Assistant Director of Special Services.

Quotable: “We are looking forward to her daily involvement and support at the elementary level as we address the needs of every child, every day,” said Ohline.

What’s next: The next school board meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 22.