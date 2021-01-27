When: Cocalico school board meeting, Jan. 25.

What happened: Board members looked to the future as they approved the 2021-22 school calendar. The first day for students next school year will be Aug. 24 and the final day will be June 3.

Quotable: “Events and significant dates in the 2021-2022 school district calendar are very similar to the current one,” Superintendent Ella Musser said.

New high school courses: Some of the classes offered next year will look a bit different, Principal Chris Irvine said. The yearbook courses will move from the tech ed department to the English department, thereby expanding opportunities for students to use 3D printers and CNC routing machines in product design. Additionally, 11th graders will have two new course options offered in the physical education and health department. The first option is health and wellness, which incorporates cardio, lifetime fitness and weight training. The second option is basics of fitness, which incorporates jogging, tennis, golf and tennis. The science department is gaining a Chemistry 2 course. AP Chemistry will be removed because course enrollment was down, Irvine said.

Body cameras in schools: East Cocalico police Chief Darrick Keppley and Officer Eric Fisher, who serves as student resource officer for the district, answered questions about the use of body camera footage on school grounds. Keppley said the camera has the capabilities to blur faces in the recorded video so there is no issue with someone who shouldn’t be on camera appearing on film. “We are very aware of the sensitivity of Officer Fisher walking through the schools,” Keppley said. “We want to be very careful and cognizant of anything we would release.”