When: Cocalico school board meeting, Jan. 23.

What happened: The board unanimously approved the budget proposed by the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center for the 2023-24 school year. The cost for school districts contributing to the LCCTC budget next year is almost $16 million, up 4.9% from the current school year. However, the projected costs of Cocalico’s contribution will decrease slightly to $983,670, a 0.5% drop over the amount agreed to last year.

Background: LCCTC has a total spending plan of $23.5 million and receives about 75% of its funding from 16 school districts in Lancaster County whose students are enrolled in the program. The school uses an index averaging method and a three-year enrollment calculation to determine the cost to each school.

By the numbers: The number of Cocalico students who attend LCCTC dropped slightly over the last three years, and this resulted in a nominal deduction for budgeted costs. The estimated average daily membership of Cocalico students attending LCCTC in the current school year is about 108, compared to 141 in 2021-22 and 140 in 2020-21.

Quotable: “We tend to have more students than can be accepted at the program and thus Cocalico has expanded its own material fabrication and construction classes to accommodate this need,” Superintendent Ella Musser said.

Trends: Michael DelPriore, CFO and business manager of LCCTC, said demand is high for programs at the school, especially for health care and welding training. “We have waiting lists for at least two-thirds of our programs,” said DelPriore, when reached by phone Jan. 24. “I see this demand continuing for the foreseeable future,” he added. DelPriore said the increase is primarily due to higher costs for staff salaries and benefits.

Delinquent taxes: Unpaid property taxes, as of Dec. 31, rose significantly in the school district over the prior year by 38%. Secretary Sherri Stull said 240 properties have been referred to collections for both Lancaster and Berks counties tax claim bureaus. Two taxpayers were highlighted during the meeting, including a developer that owes $66,996 in back taxes and another responsible for $88,421. “We’ve seen this before when there’s been a downturn in the housing market,” Stull said on Jan 24.

What’s next: The next school board meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb 27.