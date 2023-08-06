When: School board meeting, July 24.

What happened: Superintendent Ella Musser provided information about the district’s Policy 109 that guides the selection and maintenance of library and instructional materials.

Background: Over the past few years, parents have raised concerns about some of the resources available to students in the school library. At the Feb. 27 board meeting, a school board member requested the board review the policy and address concerns related to the appropriateness of reading materials. During last month’s meeting, board member Desiree Wagner raised concerns about what she thinks are questionable books and materials available to students at the school library.

Policy details: Musser highlighted some of the key elements of the policy including the review of books and materials through the weeding process that allows the library staff discretion in restricting or removing resources that may be considered controversial. Under the current policy, parents may object to materials their children have access to through the opt-out process.

Quotable: “Currently, anyone interested in the opt-out procedures is encouraged to contact their child’s librarian who will then follow the procedure for opting out,” said Musser.

Board comments: President Kevin Eshleman said it is important to be respectful of parents who opt their kids out of reading materials. “We trust parents to know what their kids need and when their kids need that. We have procedures in place to honor parents’ concerns. We want our policies to reflect the whole community and the desires of the community as well,” he said. He also said there is a robust challenge policy giving parents the opportunity to question the resources available. “There are certain things I do like about our policy as it is now, and there are things we can tighten up a bit but with those values in mind, we have a very good way of moving forward.”

Teacher comments: Matt Landis, teacher at Cocalico for over 32 years and co-president of the Cocalico Education Association, took to the podium and said his views were his own. “I believe our current policy is sound and sensible,” he said. But he is concerned about changes to the policy. Landis referred to the controversy over changes to a library policy in Central Bucks School District that has come under scrutiny by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights.

Quotable: “In fact, to date, Central Bucks has already incurred more than $1 million in legal fees in response to anti-LGBTQ discrimination in schools and how their Policy 109 has been developed, used and implemented,” he said.

More: He believes the Central Bucks policy is too extreme, and he is concerned about future legal fees which may necessitate tax increases when “flawed and extreme” policies are challenged. He supports the approach Cocalico is taking with its policy that agrees with parental rights, “... but a mom should absolutely not have the liberty to decide if a book or a resource is inappropriate for someone else’s child.”

What’s next: Eshleman said the board will put Policy 109 through the same review process as any other policy. The board will discuss it at its next meeting at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21.