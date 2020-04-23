When: Cocalico school board meeting, April 20.

What happened: The board approved 208 students as graduation candidates, but the district is still grappling with exactly how to award diplomas and recognize the Class of 2020.

Dilemma: A formal ceremony is still slated for June 2. But with coronavirus-related social distancing policies expected to remain in effect — and schools statewide closed for the remainder of the year — it’s unclear how students could participate. During an online board meeting held via Zoom, Superintendent Ella Musser said the district is considering several options, both real and virtual. For now, the district is retaining its reservation for Calvary Church for June 2.

Potential solution: In the event not all students could attend because of limits on group gatherings, Musser said Blue Ridge Cable has offered to provide filming and broadcasting options for a larger audience. That would maintain the tradition of honoring academic accomplishments and providing inspirational speeches. Musser said she hopes to incorporate student ideas into any celebration, whether that be lighting the athletic stadium in honor of seniors or hosting a parade through the entire district.

Budget news: The board approved a $64.9 million preliminary budget for the 2020-21 school year. The plan includes a 1.5% property tax increase, which equates to an additional $28.46 annually per $100,000 in assessed value, or $50.20 for the median assessed home value of $176,400. There were no changes from the budget discussed at an April 6 meeting.

What’s next: The board will vote on a final spending plan at its June meeting, though Business Manager Sherri Stull has warned the current economic downturn will likely require Cocalico to modify its income expectations next year and beyond.

Sheriff’s sale delayed: Members voted to delay of the sale of properties with delinquent taxes this year.