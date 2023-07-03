When: Cocalico school board meeting, June 26.

What happened: Board member Desiree Wagner is concerned about what she thinks are questionable books and materials available to students at the school library.

More: During the general comments portion of the meeting, Wagner spoke about this issue and presented books to board members and the public, saying some students should not be allowed to access them.

Quotable: “This has nothing to do with book banning, and I repeat this has nothing to do with book banning, and everything to do with looking at the system that will protect our children that are under our governance during the school day,” said Wagner.

Background: She requested a review of the policy governing resource materials after receiving an email and having a conversation with a parent whose elementary school student brought home a questionable book earlier this year. The policy gives the school board the authority to provide resource materials that support and enrich educational programming and discusses the selection process of these resources including controversial subject matter. Residents who object to the materials may file a formal complaint. President Kevin Eshelman said there is an opt-out provision for parents who aren’t comfortable with their children reading certain materials. However, this is only a procedure and not included in the policy.

Controversial books: Wagner held a copy of “Blankets” by Craig Thompson, which is marked with a red dot indicating it is restricted. She questioned why this book was available to children at the Ephrata Public Library and also discovered it is on the bookshelf at the high school library. She also talked about Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

“This is a graphic novel and is similar to “Blankets” and does have really graphic, sexual pictures in it,” she said. This is also available at the high school library. Wagner said Atwood’s novel about women’s oppression does have a place in academia but not the illustrated version. More needs to be done to determine if the books are age-appropriate, she said.

Public comment: After Wagner concluded her remarks, resident Daniel Burton Jr. voiced his disapproval with some of the resources.

Quotable: “All of our kids, regardless of what school district it is — there’s an absolute attack against their childhood,” said Burton after the meeting.

“There’s no need for a middle school student to have access to pornographic material.” Burton, whose children are home schooled, said he has spoken about this issue at board meetings before.

More: “There was pornographic material presented to the school board in October 2021 that were removed a few months later. But these books continue to be found in our libraries,” he said.

Burton wants people to know he is not about banning books. But he is concerned about what he thinks is evil. “It’s coming after our children. I will continue to speak up and stand for our kids,” he said.

Upcoming meeting: The board scheduled a work session Aug. 21 to discuss this matter. In a June 27 email, Allison Ohline, district spokesperson, said this is an information-sharing meeting with no voting scheduled.

Tax increase: The school board unanimously approved the budget for the 2023-24 school year with a property tax increase of 2.95%. No changes were made to the proposed final budget that was passed May 22. For a property with a median assessed value of $179,200, the additional cost will be $103.72 annually under this plan.

What’s next: The next school board meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. July 24.