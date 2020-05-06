When: Cocalico school board meeting, May 4.

What happened: Graduation day will instead take place over three days this year, with distinct celebrations planned for Cocalico High School students, officials announced.

First event: “Light Up the Stadium Night” will honor seniors on May 20. The district will light the stadium at 8:20 (20:20 in military time) with a countdown starting at 8:30 p.m.

Second event: The district canceled its ceremony at Calvary Church, originally slated for June 2. However, all 207 seniors in the Class of 2020 will be invited to attend an individual ceremony at the high school’s football field on May 30, with a rain date of May 31. Principal Chris Irvine described the event as a “grab and go” ceremony that still allows for each student to receive a diploma and mark the occasion with a cap-and-gown photo. Parents will arrive at the football stadium by vehicle using the Talon Field Access road. After leaving their vehicle, students and their families will cross the football field so one student at a time can accept a diplomas.

Third event: Students will be able to participate in a bus parade —with a maximum of 10 students per bus — that winds its way throughout the district before dropping students back off at home June 2. At home, they will be able to watch a prerecorded ceremony complete with speeches and a roll call of graduates on Blue Ridge cable or through a publicly accessible streaming link.

Quotable: “Thanks for the creativity,” the Rev. Kevin Eshleman, school board president, told Irvine as he detailed the plans and related safety protocols. “This is going to be very memorable for them.”

More information: Superintendent Ella Musser said families can stay connected through SchoolMessenger emails and online at cocalico.org.