When: Cocalico school board reorganization meeting, Dec. 6.

What happened: Eshleman was reelected as president and Doug Graybill as vice president. Graybill was absent from the meeting but had been sworn in previously. Sherri Stull will remain as secretary, and Juanita Fox will continue to serve as treasurer. She was voted in as treasurer several months ago because the election of treasurer corresponds with the start of the fiscal year, which was on July 1.

Swearing in: Judge Nancy G. Hamill was present to conduct the swearing-in process. Brett Buckwalter, Lin Sensenig and Treva Bollinger were the three members sworn in. Bollinger is the only new member on the board.

Term concluded: Richard Brenner’s term on the Cocalico school board has concluded. He served on the board for eight years.

Public comment: The only member of the community who spoke was Dan Burton, who congratulated members for their seats on the Cocalico school board.

What’s next: The board entered executive session following the reorganization meeting to discuss legal topics, according to Superintendent Ella Musser. The next regular meeting of the will be held 7:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20, in the Cocalico Middle School Media Center.