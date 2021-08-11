When: Cocalico school board meeting, July 26.

What happened: The district’s Health and Safety Plan for 2021-22 was formally presented to the board and approved.

What it means: According to the plan, masks will be optional. In terms of physical distancing, the district plans for a traditional start to the year with the awareness that things may change over time. Hand-washing and respiratory etiquette will be reinforced and hand sanitizer will be available. Contact tracing will continue based on requirements and guidelines will be followed for quarantines if exposure to the coronavirus occurs. In terms of screening for symptoms, that will be the parents’ responsibility.

Vaccines: Information regarding the coronavirus vaccines will be provided, but not with the intention to promote or dissuade — simply to inform. Vaccines will remain optional.

Survey: A survey was sent out to 3,550 people, including district parents, school staff and community partners; 687 responses were received. The survey asked for general demographic information and sought questions or comments concerning the Health and Safety Plan, according to Stephen Melnyk, assistant to the superintendent. The plan was attached to the email for review.

Quotable: “Four out of five responders were OK with the plan and did not need any further information,” Melnyk said.

Response to public comment: To kick off the meeting, the Rev. Kevin Eshleman, board president, responded to public comments from the June meeting. He referenced a frequently asked questions sheet that was made available to the community and also mentioned that the board is glad to continue having personal conversations. Eshleman reiterated that critical race theory is not a core aspect of any classes taught in the district, and that concern with supplemental resources should be addressed directly with teachers.

Further public comment: Parents and community members addressed the board in public comment upon the conclusion of the meeting. These comments, like the previous board meeting, were centered around coronavirus mitigation procedures and concerns regarding critical race theory in curriculum. Michele Weber, of Denver, called for critical race theory to be banned entirely from the schools. Matthew Landis, a Cocalico parent and district teacher for 31 years, stated, “I think Cocalico did well last school year — contact tracing worked and masks worked. But I’m pleased the plan is calling for optional masking. Now that we have effective vaccines, it’s time for the masks to come off.”