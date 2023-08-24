When: Cocalico school board nonvoting workshop meeting, Aug. 21.

What happened: The board proposed policy revisions giving the elected body the authority to review and select resource materials it deems controversial for approximately 3,000 students attending the district’s K-12 schools. The board plans to vote on rules that call for book restrictions when it meets again Aug. 28.

Background: In recent months, the board, parents and educators of Cocalico students have weighed in on this topic. This meeting, attended by about 20 members of the community, was no different. The book policy is not entirely new to Cocalico where procedures existed for student access to books. Officials said they wanted to have a formal policy in place for the start of the new school year.

The rules: Superintendent Ella Musser spoke about the review process of this policy. The revisions will be posted to the district’s website Aug. 27, Allison Ohline, district spokesperson, said by email Aug. 24. Updates to the policy include procedures pertaining to the red-dot collection of library books for seventh- and eighth-graders, in addition to opt-out provisions for parents of students at any grade level who want to restrict access to specific materials. Resources marked with a red dot are not on library shelves but are stored where they are not immediately accessible by students.

More: Board President Kevin Eshleman spoke about some aspects that will not change including “weeding,” which he explained as a process where resource materials are reviewed periodically and removed or replaced based on certain criteria. He said the means to challenge materials under the policy remains in place and parents should have the ability to manage their child’s education including access to certain materials. Eshleman said the proposed policy changes require board approval before final adoption. “There are some places where there are those things written into policy that were procedural before,” referring to the red-dot books mentioned by Musser and an alert system that flags a resource when a child retrieves a book a parent has selected for restriction.

Resident concerns: Cocalico resident Daniel Burton, who has spoken against some of the resources available in school libraries at previous school board meetings, again took to the podium and addressed board members. Burton, whose children are home-schooled, praised board members for their work but took issue with some books, particularly a high school library book, “Blankets” by Craig Thompson, which board member Brett Buckwalter discussed earlier in the meeting.

Quotable: “Pornographic material in front of an elementary, middle school or even high schooler before the age of 18 is not their decision to make; it’s our job as adults to make sure it doesn’t get there,” Burton said.

Graduation date: The board is proposing the graduation date for the high school to be held a week earlier than usual, on May 23, 2024, due to the auditorium at Calvary Church not being available May 31 on the last day of school. The U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament will be held in Lancaster during the week of May 27, and this has caused Cocalico to explore different options for the graduation ceremony to be put on the next meeting agenda.

What’s next: The board will meet again at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28.