When: Cocalico school board meeting, Sept. 27.

What happened: During a meeting attended by over 100 people in the high school auditorium, the board voted 5-3 against a last-minute item added to the agenda to pause all disciplinary action against any student not adhering to the state mask mandate. Thus, the district is still enforcing the mask mandate and has given parents until Tuesday, Oct. 5, to make a decision to either mask their child or go virtual. The failed motion was put forth by board member Lin Sensenig, who sought more time for the board to obtain further legal opinions because he asserted parents should have control over mask-wearing. However, the Rev. Kevin Eshleman, board president, expressed concern with pushing the pause out too far due to the work school principals have done to ensure compliance.

How they voted: Voting yes were Eshleman, Vice President Doug Graybill and Sensenig. Voting no were Richard Brenner, Brett Buckwalter, Juanita Fox, Randall Renninger and Desiree Wagner. Pamela Blickle was absent.

What’s next: During the meeting, Eshleman said the board will possibly meet again Oct. 4 for further discussion. Later, board Secretary Sheri Stull said as of Sept. 29, the decision to meet again had yet to be determined.

Board comment: “I don’t know how a pause on disciplinary action would help us,” Brenner said. Fox said it was her understanding students were not being disciplined. Graybill countered this by saying that masking can be likened to a dress code, and if students are out of compliance, they are at risk for discipline. Graybill also expressed his frustration that all summer, parents were told that the board has local control, and now it seems like that was dishonest. Sensenig agreed, saying the vagueness is intentional, in order to put the onus on the school board. “We need to take back control,” Sensenig said.

Public comment: Adamstown resident Dan Burton thanked Sensenig for the motion, and expressed the desire that parents make the best decisions for their students. He called for control to remain with parents. Eighth grader Timothy Hambright addressed the board and expressed his excitement at not being required to wear a mask at first, but now, that has changed, as students are once again required to mask at school. “Wearing a mask should be a personal choice,” he said.