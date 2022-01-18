When: Cocalico school board meeting, Dec. 20.

What happened: The board approved a resolution stating the district will not increase property tax millage rates exceeding the district’s state-adjusted index of 4.1%.

Background: The Act 1 index sets the maximum tax increase the district may levy without state Department of Education exception or voter approval. Since the 2007-08 budget year, Cocalico School District has not used an exception. The district plans to stay at or below the allowable recommended increase.

What’s next: In March, the board will begin to review a preliminary budget for the next school year.

Textbook approval: The board approved new math and forensic science textbooks at the Dec. 20 meeting.

Mixed-age learning: Elementary students reported to the board about a project they accomplished with high school technology education students. They made little lanterns emblazoned with the district’s eagle logo.

Quotable: “It’s good to see younger students working with older students and learning from them,” board member Desiree Wagner said.

Superintendent’s report: Superintendent Ella Musser reported about her visits to different classrooms in the district. Musser routinely travels with each principal and assistant principal to see how instruction is going and to observe any potential needs. “It was good to hear from the students,” she said. “I got to see first-hand the projects they’ve been working on.”