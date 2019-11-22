When: School board meeting, Nov. 18.
What happened: The board approved an esports club at Cocalico High School. About 20 students are interested in committing to the online video gaming club.
Background: Esports is an after-school competitive activity. Club competition is team-based, pitting groups of 12 players — six starters and six alternates — against one another in an intramural, regional or even international capacity. Esports in Lancaster County has grown to 130 students competing in at least 13 active clubs. Participation requires students to keep up their grades, said school board President Allen Dissinger.
The cost: The school board approved a funding agreement with Lancaster-based Emerald Foundation to support Cocalico’s esports club. The nonprofit foundation provides a $750 per semester stipend in the 2019-20 school year for the adult who organizes and manages the club as well as coaches and supervises students.
College partnership: Superintendent Ella Musser said two students are attending Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology full time during their senior year. The early enrollment agreement approved by Cocalico school board requires student recommendations for college-level work by a teacher or counselor and must be approved by the principal.
Quotable: “This is a wonderful opportunity for some students to get started early at Thaddeus Stevens,” Superintendent Ella Musser said. “Qualified students can graduate from high school with one year of college completed and they get a tuition break.”