When: Cocalico school board meeting, Dec. 21.

What happened: The board approved a new five-year contract for Superintendent Ella Musser that will run through June 2026 in an 8-0 vote. Lin Sensenig was absent.

Background: It will be Musser’s second term as head of the district, which serves about 3,000 students. Musser’s current salary is $161,000. Her contract calls for her to earn “no less than her annual salary for the 2020-2021 school year plus any compensation adjustment approved by the school board based upon the superintendent’s performance evaluation for the 2020-2021 school year.” That evaluation typically takes place each spring.

Comments: Richard Brenner was one of several board members who applauded Musser's leadership style before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that she “leads with a servant’s heart.”

Quotable: “If this year didn’t stand in her way, nothing will,” board Vice President Doug Graybill added.

Response: Musser, a former classroom teacher, reading specialist and assistant superintendent in Cocalico, said she had “learned a lot” about the top role since being hired for it in 2016.

Quotable: “I’m going into the next five years with my eyes wide open,” she said during a meeting held over video conference.

Reorganization: In addition to Musser remaining in the district’s top administrative spot, the school board also will retain its leadership slate. At a reorganizational meeting Dec. 7, members voted to keep the Rev. Kevin Eshleman as president, Graybill as vice president and Brenner as treasurer. Sherri Stull, the district’s business manager, remains secretary for the board.

Also: Board members agreed unanimously not to raise taxes beyond a 3.6% cap set by the state for the 2021-22 fiscal year. Local districts can seek exceptions to exceed the cap to offset expenses related to special education, construction or other categories. But Cocalico has not used an exception since the 2007-08 school year. By opting out of those exceptions, districts have longer to develop a budget and submit it for state approval.

Quotable: “We plan to stay at or below that allowable increase,” Musser said. “We can do this because of sound budgeting practices over the years … even this year, with unexpected expenses in the millions really.”