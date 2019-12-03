When: School board meeting, Dec. 2.
What happened: The board voted to appoint the Rev. Kevin Eshleman president at its reorganization meeting. Eshleman succeeds retiring board member Allen Dissinger, who had served the school board for 24 years including the past 15 years as president. With Eshleman’s promotion, the board nominated and approved Doug Graybill as vice president for the 2019-20 session.
Quotable: “I look forward to serving the board in this way,” Eshleman said. “We have some big shoes to fill, and we’ll just have to do our best.”
Background: Magisterial District Judge Nancy Hamill swore five board members to new terms. They are Eshleman, Pamela Blickle, Brett Buckwalter, Juanita Fox and Desiree Wagner. Member Randy Renninger was also reelected but was absent Monday. He will be sworn in prior to the board’s first voting meeting of the term, scheduled for Dec. 16.