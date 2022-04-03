When: Cocalico School District board meeting, March 28.

What happened: The board unanimously approved a bond parameters resolution that will allow the district to incur future debt in order to complete major renovations at several school buildings.

Why it matters: Superintendent Ella Musser said the resolution follows a study the district conducted and a plan it has created for a variety of necessary facility renovations throughout the district. Right now, the board is looking to finance a $25.3 million renovation project at Cocalico High School with a $15 million bond issue, Business Manager Sherri Stull explained in an email April 1. According to the districtwide study, renovations would follow at Reamstown Elementary, Denver Elementary and Cocalico Middle School. The district expects to borrow another $10 million in 2024-25, according to the multi-year capital projects plan.

Financial outlook: Long-term planning has kept the district from needing to raise taxes to fund the planned construction projects, explained Ken Phillips of the financial services firm Raymond James. At this time, the district is debt-free. After the meeting, Stull added in an email, “Because the district has maintained a debt service line in its budget each year, we will be able to make the principal and interest payments on the debt without increasing the millage rate for that purpose.”

High school construction update: Stull provided an update on the high school renovations. Most of the demolition work has been completed in the auditorium and technology education department; wiring, lighting and duct work are ongoing throughout the building.

First 10 initiative: Director of Academic Supports Denise Logue presented on the district’s First 10 Initiative, a program that brings school districts, early childhood programs and community agencies together to support young children through age 10. The First 10 program for the current school year is the Play and Learn series, which includes parent-child sessions that incorporate both play and developmental activities. Both the fall and spring series have been full (30 children) with a waiting list.

Student achievements recognized: The board recognized seven students: eighth grader Cole Gable and seventh grader Grayson Fisher both qualified for the National History Day States Competition; 11th grader Aiden Swann qualified for the state wrestling meet; and Ryan Brubaker (12th grade), Logan Sensenig (ninth grade), Andrew Seprinski (ninth grade) and Evan Zeni (ninth grade) competed in the 200/400 boys swimming relay and qualified for the state meet.

What’s next: The next meeting will take place on April 25.