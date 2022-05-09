When: Cocalico school board meeting, April 25.

What happened: Officials presented a projected $72 million budget for the 2022-23 school year that comes with a 3.4% real estate tax hike to balance the spending plan.

What it means: The new tax levy, if approved, would be 19.6190, an increase of .0645 mills over the current budget. One mill is equal to $1 in property tax for every $1,000 of assessed value. The proposed millage hike would mean an annual tax increase of about $114 for the average household.

Quotable: “We’ve had no tax increase the past two years, and only 1.5% increases the previous three years — well below the maximum index allowed,” noted District Businesses Manager Sherri Stull. “We’ve kept costs in check even through the state of emergency and the increasing costs of cyber charters that we’ve had to deal with,” she added.

Background: The Pennsylvania Department of Education allows school districts to increase taxes up to a predetermined index rate without having to seek department or voter approval. Cocalico could raise the millage rate to a maximum 4.1%, the adjusted index assigned to Cocalico by the state. The preliminary budget shared in March reflected the higher rate, but in March the district reduced the tax hike to the base index given to all Pennsylvania schools of 3.4%.

Managing costs: Cocalico’s cyber charter school costs have risen from $773,840 in 2018-19 to $1.43 million estimated for this year, Stull said. The district is budgeting $1.44 million next year. The board noted that a purchase of iPads planned for next year was made this year instead, saving around $92,000 from next year’s budget. Hires of younger teachers over the past year will also save the district around $200,000 in salary costs.

Next step: The board will vote on final budget adoption June 27, and the budget is subject to change until final adoption.

School lunches: District families can expect an increase in the prices of school meals beginning next school year. Food Service Director Christopher Dunn told the board that rapidly rising food costs and the limited availability of some commodities has forced the district to propose raising prices as part of the forthcoming budget as well. All student breakfasts and lunches will cost 10 cents more and adult meals will cost another 25 cents; milk for all buyers will go up by 5 cents if the proposal is approved by the board. “We’re seeing increases of up to 30% on some food items. Paper supplies have increased by almost 70% this year,” Dunn said.

Food help: The district will still distribute meals at Denver Memorial Park for students beginning June 6 but will conclude the program earlier than last year, on June 30. “We are working with the area ministerium to see about extending that program with their help,” Dunn added. Both Dunn and Superintendent Ella Musser emphasized the need for families suffering economic stress to sign up for free and reduced meals through the district. The U.S. Department of Agriculture declared all school meals free in March 2020 in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Access to free meals for all were extended several times but will expire for good on June 30.

Important deadline: Families need to sign up beginning on July 1, Dunn said. Musser added that families who are caring for foster children or recently adopted a child in the district may also qualify on that factor alone. “There are many different ways to qualify for free and reduced-price meals. With the increase in food costs, we want to be sure families in our district who qualify get the benefits,” she said. “Any family previously receiving free and reduced-price meals should definitely apply again,” Musser said. Prior to the pandemic, around 36% of district families received free and reduced-price meals.