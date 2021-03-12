When: Cocalico School District board meeting, March 8.

What happened: The preliminary budget was introduced to the school board, as is typical for March. The board will review the spending plan again in April and May, before the board officially votes on it in June. One of the highlights discussed was the importance of federal coronavirus aid, which has been very significant in light of all the unknowns of the pandemic and is an asset to helping offset costs.

Wages: In response to Gov. Tom Wolf’s aspirations to raise hourly wages to $12 per hour, the board is being proactive in allocating those amounts into the budget now. Superintendent Ella Musser noted when staff with the lowest wages experience a pay increase, that affects those who are paid more. Therefore, some of the salary ranges were adjusted in the new budget to account for the anticipated wage hike.

Details: The state’s minimum wage is $7.25 per hour. Wolf has proposed an increase to $12 per hour starting July 1. Substitute food service workers in the district earn $9.50 per hour, and student summer helpers with no experience earn $8.50 per hour to clean various technology-related equipment. All other positions earn at least $10 per hour. Cocalico always begins with a budget that takes all known potential factors into consideration.

What’s next: As more information becomes available, the board will refine the budget as needed until its final approval.

Future events: School officials are discussing year-end events, particularly in light of COVID-19 restrictions. The board acknowledged that prom could not be held in its typical fashion, but perhaps there are other options for students. Plans and ideas for graduation in the works.