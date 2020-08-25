When: Cocalico School board meeting, Aug. 24.

What happened: District officials presented plans to improve academic achievement and graduation rates among students with special needs. The state last year flagged Cocalico School District for below-expected performance on high school Keystone exams, but only among students with individual education plans. Those students must now receive targeted support and interventions.

Quotable: Beth Haldeman, assistant to the superintendent for curriculum and instruction, said the extra state attention “is designed to be an early warning sign.” She noted student subgroups at many high schools in the state do not meet performance benchmarks.

Keystone exams and graduation: In Cocalico, state officials were concerned that just under 31% of special needs students performed in the proficient or advanced categories on 2018-19 math and English Keystone exams. The state goal was 38.6%. The state also called out the graduation rate, which was recorded at 75.68% for special education students in 2018. Haldeman noted Cocalico allows students with individual education plans to remain in classrooms through age 21, in accordance with state law, which can skew graduation numbers.

2020-21: Starting this school year, the district will review special education students’ readiness for Keystone exams three times annually and use state-designed classroom assessments to prepare them for the Keystones. The Keystones typically cover subjects some special education students never experience in the classroom, Haldeman said after the meeting.

In other action: Denise Logue, director of academic supports, outlined the First 10 initiative being undertaken by the district. The program aims to increase academic experiences before school begins, targeting parents and child care providers with resources to help them become a child’s first teacher.