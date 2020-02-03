When: Group meeting, Jan. 28.
What happened: Development along Route 272 and its effect on traffic sparked discussion at the meeting of the group, which consists of elected officials from East and West Cocalico townships and Denver and Adamstown boroughs, along with the head of the Cocalico School District and police chiefs from East Cocalico and Ephrata.
Route 272: East Cocalico supervisor Romao Carrasco told the group that his township had issued 375 new building permits in 2019, representing about $25.6 million in new construction. He said the township is vigorously trying to attract new business along its commercial corridor. This includes a large project planned at the former Black Horse Lodge. West Cocalico Supervisor J.J. Stoner expressed concern over the traffic impact.
Quotable: “All this growth is great but are you doing anything like a traffic plan on Route 272 because it’s become one disaster after another,” Stoner said.
Response: Carrasco replied that all highway occupancy permits for planned development “are being looked at now.” He called the traffic situation “quite a challenge.”
Denver: Borough Manager Michael Hessian discussed ideas that council is mulling to diversify park activities and bring more people into the town’s park system. To help, he said there are two Eagle Scout projects planned. One is to create a 100- by 60-foot dog park that would be fenced in and have a keycard entry. The other is a nine-hole Frisbee golf course. Improvements to the skate park also are being planned, including removal of aging modular equipment and replacing it with concrete ramps.
Cocalico: Ella Musser, superintendent of the Cocalico School District, discussed some district programs, including one aimed at connecting the schools to the workforce. Using a $25,000 state grant, the district can send teachers into the workforce over the summer and then write curriculum for their students based on what experience they’ve acquired, especially in the fields of science and technology.
Adamstown: Borough councilman David Matzsaid the new library building is coming along as workers are taking advantage of the mild winter.
What’s next: The group will meet next April 28 in West Cocalico Township.
— Larry Alexander, Ephrata Review Correspondent