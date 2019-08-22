When: School board meeting, Aug. 19.
What happened: The board appointed Andrew Price assistant principal at Cocalico High School. He is a technology education teacher at Governor Mifflin School District in Berks County and will fill his new role at Cocalico by Sept. 9, Superintendent Ella Musser said.
Other administrators: The board announced Andria Weaver took over as principal at Reamstown Elementary School. The district initially hired Weaver to serve as an assistant principal at Cocalico High School, but the Reamstown vacancy was created by the promotion of Principal Beth Haldeman to assistant to the superintendent for curriculum and instruction. Price will fill Weaver’s position at the high school.
Construction update: The board approved $916,000 in capital project spending related to the service center, which is being expanded to accommodate garages, drivers and support staff. Meanwhile, parts of an expansion and renovation project at Adamstown Elementary School remain unfinished. But Principal Susan Snyder told the board her staff was excited to see furniture moved into the new library and staging started for new playground equipment. Work on the Cocalico Middle School library and technology space was also slowed this summer. While students won’t be able to access their media center for several weeks, the school’s new librarian worked at staff at the high school and Denver Elementary to configure a mini library in a conference room and will offer a library-on-a-cart as students begin research projects.
Quotable: “We’re a little behind, but that’s weather for you,” board President Allen Dissinger said.