When: Cocalico school board meeting, July 27.

What happened: About 17% of Cocalico families responding to a school district survey have tentatively chosen not to return for in-person classes at the start of the school year. Superintendent Ella Musser said survey information is being used to shape back-to-school plans at the district’s five buildings.

Why it matters: Parents of schoolchildren are being offered access to in-class and virtual learning options through the district, and some have indicated they would use an outside cyberschool partner or homeschool for the year. Musser said high school use of Cocalico Connections is projected to be similar to a normal year, but families of elementary school students have shown increased interest.

Quotable: “We have a number of elementary families who are looking at Cocalico Connections because their child has health concerns,” Musser said in a phone interview. “That’s one way they can limit exposure.”

What’s next: Families in the district are being asked to commit to their plans by Aug. 11, with options to switch into in-person classes or out to virtual learning around Columbus Day and the Thanksgiving break.

What if: The district’s state-mandated health and safety plan calls for schools to remain open even if Lancaster County moves from green to yellow under Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 reopening approach. Musser said she would expect more guidance from the state Department of Education if community spread worsens. With COVID-19 cases surging once again in Pennsylvania, the district is working with county commissioners and the Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency to establish an action and notification plan in response to potential cases at schools.

Teachers: Musser said the human resources department is working to address concerns for staff with documented medical conditions that put them at risk for more severe cases of COVID. Vicki Kreider, a first-grade teacher at Denver Elementary School, told the school board via an online comment feature she is worried about health and safety and quality of instruction. “Every single child comes in with a need … and I don’t know yet how to meet all those needs (under COVID restrictions),” Kreider said. “Every single subject … will need to be changed, rethought, replanned or dropped.” She said many teachers also have concerns about protecting their own health, even though they want to be in school for their students.

Board response: Board Vice President Doug Graybill thanked Kreider for her candidness, saying he was confident teachers will come up with creative solutions. The board approved an agreement that allows the district to more easily purchase additional personal protective equipment such as gloves, face shields and plexiglass dividers.