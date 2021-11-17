When: Cocalico school board meeting, Nov. 15.

What happened: In a 6-3 vote, the board amended the district’s health and safety plan to make masking optional regardless of any future mandates.

Why it matters: The special meeting was held in response to the Nov. 13 Commonwealth Court ruling that voided state acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam’s August order requiring students, employees and visitors to wear masks inside schools. Later Nov. 13, the state Department of Health appealed the ruling to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Though some districts had quickly moved to a mask-optional policy, Cocalico did not. The school board’s Nov. 15 meeting was to determine the course of action moving forward. Guidance from the state Department of Education stated schools should continue to observe the school mask order throughout the court’s proceedings. Absent a state Supreme Court ruling, the mask order in K-12 schools will expire Jan. 17.

The vote: Voting in favor of making masks optional were Richard Brenner, the Rev. Kevin Eshleman, Juanita Fox, Doug Graybill, Lin Sensenig and Desiree Wagner. Voting against lifting the motion to make masks optional were Pamela Blickle, Randall Renninger and Brett Buckwalter. The motion to add this action item was made by Brenner. The vote was followed by a rousing round of applause from attendees.