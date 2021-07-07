When: Cocalico school board meeting, June 28.

What happened: The board convened before a sizeable crowd of parents and community members, with 72 people signed in. It was the first time this year participants could attend in person instead of on Zoom. The Rev. Kevin Eshleman, school board president, responded to public comments from the May 24 meeting, largely centered around mask wearing and vaccine requirements for the 2021-22 school year, plus parents’ concerns about critical race theory in the schools.

Protocols lifted: Eshleman announced that all pandemic mitigations including the mask orders have been lifted, and there will be no vaccination requirements when school reopens this fall.

Quotable: “Masks will no longer be required (in the new school year),” said Stephen Melnyk, assistant to the superintendent. “They will be optional for students and staff, though masks will be available if anyone wants them. There will be no sign-in sheet in the buildings for contact tracing purposes. Plexiglass shields will be removed, though the cleaning and available hand sanitizer will continue.”

Critical race theory: Eshleman said the district has a well-established process for implementing curriculum and that neither critical race theory nor The 1619 Project are used as a basis for Cocalico’s curriculum. Critical race theory is an academic concept built around the idea that inequality and discrimination are embedded within society rather than the products of individual opinions and choices. The 1619 Project details the legacy of slavery since the first enslaved people from Africa arrived in the Virginia colony that year. The New York Times Magazine launched The 1619 Project, which reframes America’s history through the lens of slavery.

Public comment: Parents called for the board to ban curriculum related to critical race theory. “CRT is a threat,” said parent Adam Weber, of Reamstown. “We request that the board ban all teaching related to CRT and hold teachers accountable if it is taught. It causes more division and racism.”

Budget passed: The board voted to approve a resolution authorizing the final $69.38 million budget. Business Manager Sherri Stull said there is no tax increase for Cocalico property owners. Included in the budget for the new school year are modifications to the high school entryway to ensure security, updates to the technology education and the family and consumer science programs, along with updates to the auditorium and its sound system.