When: Cocalico school board meeting, March 27.

What happened: Douglas Graybill, school board vice president, recognized the athletic achievements of several Cocalico student athletes for their successes during the winter sports season.

Wrestling: Two wrestlers received awards for attaining 100 wins each during their grappling careers. Jonathan Rathman (100 wins overall) and Aiden Swann (101 wins overall) were honored for this milestone, only the six and seventh wrestlers respectively in Cocalico history to reach this mark. Swann finished in eighth place at the PIAA state wrestling championships in Hershey last month.

Swimming: Elle Fisher, Isabella Griest, Addison Musser and Rylee Nedimyer were recognized as state qualifiers in the 200-meter medley relay. Fisher also raced in the 100-meter individual breaststroke at the tournament. “You are in in an elite group of female athletes since there have been only two relay teams from Cocalico since 2004 to go to states,” Graybill said. Andrew Seprinski, Logan Sensenig and Evan Zeni each earned spots in the 200-meter and 400-meter freestyle relays at the state tournament, while Zeni also qualified for the 200-meter individual freestyle. Nic Guthridge was a state qualifier for 400-meter freestyle relay and Kaden Lehman qualified for the 200-meter freestyle relay.

Technology award: Hana Schneider, a member of the Technology Student Association, won first place in a competition held in January for the biotechnology category in which 12 school districts participated. “My presentation was about probiotics and how they might be able to help long-term space expeditions,” she said during the meeting.

Counselor recognition: Stacey Sola, a Cocalico Middle School counselor, was nominated by a colleague for the West Virginia University counselor award and was one of three persons from nationwide submissions to win this distinction.

What’s next: The next school board meeting is scheduled for April 24 at 7:30 p.m.