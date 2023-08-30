When: Cocalico school board meeting, Aug. 28.

What happened: The school board unanimously passed a draft policy that revises some guidelines for library materials. The first reading of this policy, which was last updated in July 2010, took place during the meeting and is now posted on the school’s website.

Background: There has been much discussion in recent months by both board members and parents of Cocalico students regarding some of the resources available to students in the school libraries. During an Aug. 21 public workshop, Superintendent Ella Musser discussed several policy updates, including procedures regarding the red-dot collection for library books and opt-out provisions for parents who want to restrict access to specific materials. The red-dot books are in a separate area, accessible by the Cocalico staff and upon request of students whose parents have given permission for them to read the books.

Quotable: “To be clear, these books were written for students aged 14 or up or in eighth grade or beyond,” said Musser, referring to red-dot books. “These are considered books that are appropriate for older readers who are in high school, but the themes could be intense or difficult to process for younger readers depending on the topic or what those students have been through.”

Draft policy revisions: According to the draft policy, parents of seventh and eighth grade students may choose from three options at the beginning of the school year regarding access to books in the red-dot collection. Parents or guardians may allow their children to check out any books in the collection; they may request to preview books prior to granting permission; or they may request that their children be prohibited from checking out any of the red-dot library books.

Book update: A book that was a topic of much discussion over the past couple of meetings, “Blankets” by Craig Thompson, was available in the high school library but met the criteria for “weeding” and has since been removed, Musser said. At the last meeting, President Kevin Eshleman described weeding as a process where resource materials are reviewed periodically and removed or replaced based on certain criteria.

Resident concerns: Resident Daniel Burton, who has been vocal about his objection to certain books being available to students, spoke twice at the Aug. 28 meeting.

Quotable: “There are organizations that try to stick this material into our libraries and in front of our kids whether it’s on TV and commercials that we can’t control here. But what we can control is what’s coming into our libraries,” said Burton, whose own children are home-schooled.

Next steps: The second reading of the policy will take place at the Sept. 25 board meeting. If board members do not request clarifications that “change the meaning of the policy in any substantial way,” the board will vote on final adoption at this time, spokesperson Allison Ohline said by email Aug. 29.

Graduation date: High school graduation will be held at Calvary Church on May 23, a week earlier than usual and the last day of school for graduating students. The board moved the date up because of conflicts with the venue related to the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament that will be held in Lancaster the week of May 27.

What’s next: The next school board meeting is at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25.