When: Cocalico school board meeting, Feb. 24.
What happened: Business teacher Lyndon Engle and guidance counselor Shawn Clicquennoi updated the board about the district’s increasing number of alternative learning opportunities, including internships and dual-enrollment programs. Several students also shared their experiences attending college classes and interning at Denver-area businesses.
Why it’s important: Seniors at Cocalico who have completed enough of their graduation requirements can leave school early each day to work toward college credits or for companies that expose them to professional expectations.
Quotable: “I can get a head start on the next step of my education,” said Claire Eberly, a senior who plans to complete four classes at HACC by spring.
Internships: Twenty-three Cocalico students are participating in an internship program and spend a quarter of their school day — eight to 10 hours a week — as employees of companies as diverse as Garden Spot Village and Heck Construction. Participation of both students and businesses has grown since the program started in 2017. Engle said he started with six students and just a few companies. To date, 25 employers have offered Cocalico student internships.
Other business: The board agreed to a new $361,590 contract for the lease of 510 new Apple laptops. At a price of $709 each, the devices will go to incoming fifth and ninth graders, who will use them for four years. Business Manager Sherri Stull said the district saved $112,000 by agreeing on the computers now, rather than in July for the 2020-21 school year as Apple plans to eliminate the current model. The board also approved more than $287,000 for capital projects, including $157,953 for a playground addition and renovation at Adamstown Elementary.
Kimberly Marselas Ephrata Review Correspondent