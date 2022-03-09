When: Cocalico school board meeting, Feb. 28.

What happened: The board approved major building renovation and technology improvement expenditures.

Renovations: The board authorized a capital project fund of $649,000, including $629,000 for high school renovation and $20,000 for Adamstown Elementary School and Denver Elementary School repairs. A $29,000 builder’s risk insurance policy, covering the high school renovation project, was also approved.

Technology: The board approved a four-year lease/purchase contract to acquire 500 Apple MacBook laptops at a cost of $390,000. Also approved was an $87,000 contract with Global Data Consultants of Denver to upgrade the district’s computer infrastructure, including $76,000 for hardware.

Changes in staffing: Superintendent Ella Musser termed a list of personnel changes approved by the board “the longest list in her tenure.” Among them are middle school educators Hollie Kemper, Kathi Pittsburg, Barbara Conway, Barbara Wagner and high school teacher Gregory Buck. Musser said that these five, collectively, had provided 130 years of professional service to the district. Also accepted were the resignations of four support staff and the hiring of 13 support staff.

Lead levels in water: Musser reported that all district schools are in compliance with the Pennsylvania Public School Code requirement that periodic tests of water sources ensure lead levels do not exceed standards defined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Field trips: The board authorized $12,000 for student day trips in May to Refreshing Mountain Retreat in Stevens. Activities will include nature study, exercise, survival skills and team building.

Livestreamed meetings to end: School board President Rev. Kevin Eshleman announced that all district meetings, beginning in March, will be fully in person with no virtual option available.