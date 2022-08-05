When: Cocalico school boar meeting on July 25. All members present.

What happened: School directors approved existing contracts with River Rock Academy alternative school in Lancaster, reserving three places for possible student placement. The board also approved permanent contracts with several teachers, as well as the hiring of paraprofessionals and the approval of volunteer coaches for the new school year. Lastly, the board approved an agreement between the district’s director of communications, district municipalities and Blue Ridge Cable to create content for an educational information channel that will be available to cable subscribers. Students will be involved in creating up to a quarter hour of new content a week for the channel.

Thrive for Five: Superintendent Ella Musser presented agreements for continuing to house Thrive for Five preschool classes at Adamstown and Denver elementary schools. The classes are run by Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County. Due to staffing difficulties, however, the preschool previously at Reamstown Elementary School run by Luthercare will not be returning this year.

Enrollment study: Musser presented the board with a $3,000 proposal from AEM Architects to conduct an enrollment and capacity study. While several district schools are “landlocked” within existing development, Reamstown Elementary School, Musser said, is in an assumed growth area. The board agreed it was prudent to study future growth before planning further renovations to school buildings. The district last studied future enrollment in 2013.

Township tax agreement: The board discussed a request by Cocalico Township to extend an agreement aimed at supporting business development in deteriorated areas of the district by reducing property taxes for a period of five years on new construction. The state’s Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance program began in 1977. Under the program, taxes on eligible properties would be 100% exempt for the first two years, 75% exempt for the third year, 50% exempt for the fourth year, and 25% exempt for the 5th year. Properties would be fully taxable thereafter. The township and the district began their current agreement in June 2017, and it is set to expire this November. Township officials in May said they would like to extend the agreement by another five years. So far, nine businesses have expanded facilities under the program in the township. “This is not only a gain for our tax base, but it helps add jobs to our community,” Musser said. The board will vote on extending the agreement in August.

Student recognition: The board recognized 2022 graduate Ryan Brubaker for being named the LNP | LancasterOnline Lancaster-Lebanon League Male Athlete of the Year in June. Two Cocalico students from the Lancaster County Career & Technology Center qualified for National SkillsUSA competition; Elijah Ugalde in architectural drafting, and Bradley Weinhold in sheet metal.

Barnstormers night: Musser announced the Lancaster Barnstormers will host a Cocalico Community Night on Friday, Aug. 12. Tickets are $6.50. There is a link on the district website to purchase tickets.

What’s Next: The board will meet again at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22, the day before students return for the 2022-23 school year.