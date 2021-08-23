When: Cocalico school board meeting, Aug. 23.

What: About 50 parents and community members attended the meeting. Board President Kevin Eshleman affirmed the district’s current policy that masks will continue to be optional and that nothing has changed since the plan was approved. As classes start today, there have been no amendments or changes to the plan. Eshleman noted that some students attended open houses with masks and some without, and it was great to see the students either way.

Mask policy: At a meeting July 26, the school board approved a policy for the 2021-22 school year that affirmed that masks would not be mandated by the district. The exception is on school buses, due to a federal public transportation masking mandate. In district buildings, masks will be optional for students and staff, regardless of vaccination status.

Quotable: “The pandemic is back. Vaccines have plateaued,” said Patrick Descinsy, of Adamstown. “We have to be aware of that. We’re living in a pandemic again.”

Public comment: One resident, Jane Good, asked whether board members would sign a document to add validity to their stance on keeping masks optional. Good asked for clarification whether the school board would mandate masks should the situation with COVID-19 change. “A document would be taken more seriously and would show parents that you mean to keep your word,” she said. Resident Dan Burton brought props to illustrate why he believes masks to be ineffective. He sprayed an aerosol through several masks, which he said shows how masks are ineffective.

Next meeting: The school board’s next meeting is Sept. 27.