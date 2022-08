Coatesville's free concert series Sounds of Summer begins Aug. 5 at Victor Abdala Park, 851 Olive St.

The concerts will run Aug. 5 and 19 and Sept. 2 and 16 and last from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The musical acts include DJ DRE Money with 50/50 LG Entertainment, Mary Cross featuring the 2InspireU Band, The Experience Band and Show. There will also be comedy acts featuring Barry Naylor and Anissa Bane.

For more information, email info@coatesville.org.