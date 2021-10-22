Coatesville continues to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and Chester County officials in response to major damage caused by Hurricane Ida, said City Manager James Logan during the Oct. 11 council meeting.

Logan said Coatesville is among many municipalities in line to receive government grant funds. “We are working hard with these agencies and as I said, we’re going to be putting our best foot forward to get necessary funding.”

Logan reported the city is partnering with Cedarville Engineering Group to look at improving stormwater management and mitigation efforts to reduce adverse impacts of future storms.

“It’s going to be a heavy lift. It’s going to take more than one year to complete. Because the infrastructure in our city is just very very old,” Logan said. “It’s going to take major work to get in there and to repair … the damage that we suffered from the two storms June 8 and Sept. 1.”

In addition to infrastructure improvements, Logan reported the city is partnering with the Brandywine Health Foundation and Brandywine Valley Active Aging to support the Coatesville Red Umbrella Rescue fund designed to help residents impacted by the most recent storm to provide them with essential resources they may need at this time.

Logan said construction on Coatesville’s long-awaited train station is slated to begin next month. The new train station will be approximately 300 feet east of the current station at Fourth and Fleetwood streets. Plans for the new station prioritize Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility and a pedestrian walkway feature.

“This track will have not only the Amtrak rails, but it will also have SEPTA rails. So we are anticipating SEPTA coming back to Coatesville,” Logan said.

Design renderings of the updated station are publicly available online through Coatesville city’s website.

The next council meeting is Oct. 25.