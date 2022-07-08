Coatesville will soon be left without advanced life support ambulance services, the city’s fire chief announced at the June 27 council meeting.

Fire Chief Steve Dobson said TowerDIRECT’s Medic 93 will stop serving Coatesville as of Sept. 1.

Tower Health, which operates Medic 93, closed two Chester County hospitals in the Coatesville area — Brandywine and Jennersville — earlier this year.

“They’re giving up on the city again. They couldn’t care less about us. It all comes down to money,” council member Edward Simpson said.

Tower Health, a health care system based in West Reading, Berks County, continues to operate its flagship Reading Hospital, along with hospitals in Pottstown and Phoenixville.

Dobson reported that Washington Hose Company EMS has plans in the works to upgrade its services to fill the gap, but supply chain issues make it doubtful that they will have all necessary equipment before Medic 93 coverage ceases.

Also on the agenda was information about potential increases in water and sewer rates next year.

Pennsylvania American, which supplies water and sewage services to the city, has requested a price hike that would cause user rates to jump by approximately 25%. Rates are controlled by the state Public Utility Commission, which could approve the request, reject it completely or allow an increase of something less than the original request. The commission has nine months to make a decision. Public hearings will be a part of the process, but as of this time they have not been scheduled.

Code enforcement

Another item that sparked extended discussion was the apparent lack of enforcement of property maintenance code complaints. Council member Khadijah Al Amin brought up the subject, citing phone calls she has received from residents who have problems with trash, high weeds and even rats in their neighborhoods. Some residents are reluctant to report problems for fear their names will be divulged to the violators. Al Amin reported she has personally lodged complaints, but there has been no follow-up to ensure problems were corrected.

Simpson also spoke about the code enforcement situation, noting a case where chickens are being kept in the city. Two years ago a ticket was issued, but it is his understanding the ticket was appealed. Because there has been no appeals board, the matter remains in limbo and the chickens are still living in the city.

The appeals board now has two of its three members in place, with a third appointment pending.

Al Amin said she believes the lack of enforcement is contributing to neglected properties the city. “As a city we need to do better,” she said.