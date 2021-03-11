Coatesville City Council on March 8 gave approval to lease the city-owned 80-acre property at 201 South Mt. Airy Road in Valley Township to a solar energy company at an annual rent of no less than $62,500.

Trina Solar will use the former landfill site for a solar power generation facility.Construction is expected to begin in late 2021 or early 2022, officials said during a meeting streamed virtually.

Early in the meeting, Heather Grayberg from Revival Productions appeared at the meeting via Zoom with a request to put up banners between Fourth and Church streets, promoting their upcoming activities. Revival Productions, 17 N. Church St., offers live theater, concerts, lessons and summer camps. The banners will feature the event, event sponsors and the city seal.

Last year, the city canceled public events in response to the pandemic. Now that regulations are easing, some of those activities are beginning to come back. The city is getting ready to begin accepting applications for special events, on the condition the return of live events will be phased in gradually over the coming months. All state regulations regarding outdoor group limits, social distancing and masking must be followed.

Along with the return of activities is the reinstallation of the basketball hoops at city parks so that league play can eventually resume.

At Palmer Park, the Brandywine Hill Foundation has obtained a $25,000 grant to purchase an outdoor pavilion for the park. The city has found a structure through the COSTARS cooperative purchasing program at $17,875.

The state Department of Environmental Protection funding in the amount of $300,000 will help substantially pay for reconstruction of the Millview stormwater basin. Retrofitting the basin and bringing it up to code for water retention is expected to cost $446,000. Because the basin is partially in Valley Township, the city and township will split the remaining $146,000 cost.

“We’re looking to find (grant) funds to help close that gap,” Assistant City Manager Charles Huston said.

In his report to council, police Chief Jack Laufer thanked council member Khadijah Al Amin for helping build a connection between the police department and the Muslim community. According to Laufer, the imam from the Merchant Street Mosque met with police administration, and with police officers at shift change. He has applied to be a chaplain for the police department and will be included in the next chaplain’s course, a two-day class required for potential chaplains.

“In this city, we have all different walks of life and so I think the more we represent everybody, the better we do,”Al Amin said.

Laufer noted that the department continues to participate in the county District Attorney’s Race and Justice Task Force. Last month there was wide participation in a screening of the video “Walking While Black.”