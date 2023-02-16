A Coatesville teen will serve a term of home confinement and probation for the 2022 death of his 4-year-old brother, who shot himself with a gun purchased illegally in Lancaster County.

Chester County Judge Analisa Sondergaard sentenced Victor Lara-Ortiz, 19, on Wednesday to six to 23 months of home confinement followed by five years of probation for involuntary manslaughter, carrying a firearm without a license and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Chester County District Attorney's Office. Lara-Ortiz previously pleaded guilty to those charges.

“I am aware and saddened by the fact that I put my mother and family through so much pain,” Lara-Ortiz during sentencing, according to Daily Local News. “My careless actions got the best of me.”

On Feb. 28, 2022, Lara-Ortiz's 4-year-old brother Roman Aguilera-Ortiz shot himself with a loaded handgun he found on a bedroom table in their home in the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Coatesville, according to the district attorney's office. Lara-Ortiz was not home at the time.

Roman died of self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators determined Lara-Ortiz illegally purchased the firearm from Trop Gun Shop in Gap with help from William Thomas on Feb. 15, 2022. Because Thomas was not eligible to own or buy firearms due to previous criminal conviction, he used Lara-Ortiz's phone number on the firearms application and didn't report his conviction. Thomas then illegally gave the gun to Lara-Ortiz the same day, the release stated.

Thomas, 33, is currently in Chester County Prison on charges related to the illegal firearm sale. Court documents indicate his criminal trial was scheduled for Feb. 10.

Sondergaard noted during sentencing that community members have supported Lara-Ortiz, and he has re-enrolled in school, is earning good grades and is participating in activities, according to the district attorney's office. He was expelled from school at the time of the shooting.