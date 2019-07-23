A 17-year-old Coatesville boy drowned at a community pool in southern Lancaster County on Saturday.
The drowning happened at Nickel Mines Pool in Bart Township.
Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said Hezekiah Watson died of freshwater drowning. The manner is still under investigation, he said.
A woman who answered the phone at the pool refused comment Monday afternoon.
Later, the pool's Facebook page was updated to say the pool would be closed Tuesday and that staff was getting counseling.
The Pennsylvania State Police, which covers the area, did not return a phone message and email seeking comment.