The Coatesville Area School Board voted 7-2 on Tuesday night in approval of a Statement of Charges against a teacher in the school district accused of placing a piece of duct tape on a student’s nose with the words “I have nothing nice to say” written on it.

The resolution, which was listed in the agenda for the meeting, details accusations made against Audra Ritter, a seventh-grade teacher at North Brandywine Middle School and president of the Coatesville Area Teachers Association. The board made the vote without any discussion.

At the school board meeting Tuesday night, a number of people spoke during public comment about Ritter and the resolution with the Statement of Charges. While one parent referred to the incident as appalling, fellow teachers and union officers spoke in support of Ritter, according to an LNP correspondent who covered the meeting.

“What happened to confidentiality?” Scott Polk, a Coatesville Area High School teacher, asked. “Why they felt they had to publicly name this teacher? Is it because she happens to be the president of the teachers union?”

Polk stated that other personal matters are not publicly disclosed in this manner.

According to the resolution from the school board meeting, on May 4 Ritter placed duct tape on a female student’s nose letting it hang down over the student’s mouth and chin.

Ritter said she was trying to “de-escalate” a situation with humor, according to a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Ritter also stated that she felt she had a good relationship with the student and was joking when she applied the tape on the nose, and that the student was laughing when it happened, according to a report by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

However, according to the resolution the student was “humiliated and offended” and asked the principal to be excused from Ritter’s classroom. The principal allowed the female student to stay in the office and sent an email to Ritter notifying her that the student would not be returning to her classroom, the resolution states.

Ritter located the student, entered another teacher’s classroom and began questioning the student, disrupting the class, according to the resolution.

The incident escalated with the student threatening Ritter, and Ritter, realizing “that her conduct may get her in trouble,” threatening retaliation against the student, according to the resolution.

However, Ritter said she sought out the student to find out why she missed class and realized her mistake after she learned the student was upset, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer’s report.

The resolution from the meeting states that the incident with the duct tape “is in violation of the behavioral management plan and services for this child. As a result, [Ms. Ritter] has violated federal and state law by failing to comply with and properly implement the child’s IEP and behavioral plan.” An IEP, or an Individualized Education Program, is a written plan for the provision of services for the education of students who are disabled or gifted, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

However, Ritter said the reason she used the approach with the duct tape was because of her experience as a special-education teacher, claiming that humor works, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Ritter said she was suspended the day after the incident initially with pay and now without pay, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Ritter also told the news agency that the tape was the wrong vehicle and while she believes she deserves punishment, she does not believe she deserves termination.

Additionally, Ritter told the Philadelphia Inquirer that she will have the chance to address the board during a hearing, or file a grievance through the union.

This is not the first time Ritter has been placed on leave without pay. In March 2019 Ritter said the district accused her of incorrectly handling a diagnostic reading test and that she therefore falsified student records, LNP | LancasterOnline previously reported. She was recommended for termination at the time, but teachers and community members rallied to her defense at a March 28, 2019 school board meeting, when the matter of her termination was removed from the agenda.

Requests for comment from the district superintendent's office, the school district, and the Coatesville Area Teachers Association were not immediately returned as of Wednesday