Construction on a new train station in Coatesville could begin this fall, according to the state Department of Transportation.

PennDOT recently announced that bids for the estimated $21 million project are being accepted through Sept. 16.

The new station, which will be built on Fleetwood Street near Third Avenue in Chester County’s only city, is intended to revitalize the surrounding community with improved Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility and enhanced connections to the Keystone Corridor, according to PennDOT. The Keystone Corridor includes stops in Elizabethtown, Lancaster and Mount Joy.

Plans include level boarding platforms, elevators, ramps, site lighting, security, and a pedestrian walkway connecting the eastbound and westbound platforms, PennDOT said.

“The new train station is a critical piece of the City’s economic development efforts and multi-modal transportation plan. The increased frequencies to the station will provide much-needed access for daily commuters, residents and visitors,” Coatesville City Manager James Logan said.

The project includes an $11 million, two-story commuter parking lot project with space for 320 vehicles that would be built two blocks down from the downtown business district.

PennDOT is leading the project with additional funding from the Federal Transit Administration and the City of Coatesville Redevelopment Authority.

“It is exciting to be moving even closer to bringing the long-anticipated train station and commuter parking lot to Coatesville, and we are happy to be a contributing partner,” Coatesville commissioner chairperson Marian Moskowitz said. “A restored regional rail service will go a long way in restoring Coatesville’s strength, boosting economic opportunities within the city, and, importantly, for the people of the city.”