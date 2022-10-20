The Coatesville Area School District board and committee meetings began Oct. 12 with a statement from interim Superintendent Richard Dunlap on homecoming football game and activities on Oct. 7 being canceled. The cancellation of the game against Downingtown West was the result of credible threats on social media against anyone attending the game.

Dunlap stated that the investigation into the threats is continuing. The district has been working with Downingtown School District to try to put an end to the negative social media posts.

“We are looking to get our students, our teachers and administrators to stand in solidarity against social media that threatens the safety of each other or other social media insults or negativity that tries to take the dignity of others,” Dunlap said.

Dunlap also spoke to social media posts that he characterized as spreading misinformation. In particular, he referenced implications online that the district is trying to hide information.

In response, the district will no longer be using the term “adjudication” to refer to disciplinary hearings. They will instead use the term “expulsion.”

“These reckless allegations are incorrect. The district will not stand idly by,” Dunlap said.

In other business, the board voted to establish part-time police officer positions on an as-needed basis for special events at a wage of $30 per hour.