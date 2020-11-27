The Coatesville Area School District students who were disappointed Nov. 9 when transportation problems thwarted their planned return to school will still have to wait until January to see their classrooms.

With transmission of COVID-19 now at the substantial level in Chester County, Coatesville students will remain at home for virtual learning, the school board said during a remote meeting Nov. 24.

“This has been an agonizing decision for all of us, but the (COVID) numbers are drastically worse,” board President Robert Fisher Jr. said.

Superintendent Tomas Hanna assured the community there would be enough buses, drivers and adequate bus routes when state Department of Health guidelines indicate students may safely return to school sometime in January. The board suddenly discovered in early November it didn’t have enough buses and drivers to provide safe transportation.

The board said it met in nine executive sessions between Nov. 8 and Nov. 23 to discuss the transportation fiasco, along with legal and personnel issues. Many parents of nonpublic school students also had complained publicly that their children, who have been bused to school since August, were on long bus routes that were sometimes unreliable.

Hanna and Fisher said the district has been working closely with Krapf Bus Co., that most bus problems have been worked out, and that bus routes will be approved when the school board next meets to reorganize on Dec. 1.

The board also brought former Interim Superintendent Richard Dunlap Jr. back as a consultant to specifically work on transportation, budgeting issues and to handle a central office staffing analysis. Coatesville will pay the Chester County Regional Education Service $580 per day for Dunlap’s services. The school board said he most likely will assist the district three days per week.

For now, Hanna said the district will continue to provide in-person instruction to the most needy special education students. More special education students and English language learners also will be transported to school for in-person education beginning Dec. 14.

In other personnel action, the school board approved stipends ranging from $1,775 to $3,550 for 10 teachers to take on curriculum coordinating and co-coordinating duties. While former board member Ann Wuertz questioned job descriptions and budgeting for the new positions, board member Henry Assetto said such curriculum development will lead to student success.

The board also:

Accepted two outdoor play structures for Caln and Kings Highway elementary schools valued at $54,946, donations from the Chester County Intermediate Unit

Approved dedicating the press box at Scott Field to the Kirk family in recognition of their work in organizing the fundraising for the project.

