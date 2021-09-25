Coatesville Area school board members questioned why students were without Chromebooks more than two weeks after the start of the academic year.

“The fact that we have students that don’t have Chromebook in the third week of school is concerning,” said board President Robert Fisher. “If we don’t take care of our own house, we don’t have anyone to blame but ourselves.”

Mike Sobczak, the district’s technology director, told the board during a finance committee meeting prior to a special Sept. 14 board meeting that the district is facing challenges while managing $1.7 million worth of inventory with limited staffing capacity.

The board heard about other staffing shortages, as well. Superintendent Tomas Hanna told the board there continues to be a shortage of bus drivers willing to provide district transportation. The shortage of drivers is causing delays for students upon arrival and departure from the school day.

The board voted to approve the hiring of nine additional transportation-related staffing positions. The district is reevaluating its efforts to make transportation more efficient in light of staffing shortages.

The operations committee heard a proposal from Mike Rudy, owner of Academy Sports Complex regarding the potential addition of a turf field at Caln Elementary School. If approved, the project would be a collaboration between the district and Academy Sports.

The board’s next meeting is Sept. 28 at Coatesville Area High School.