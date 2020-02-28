A nationwide search for a new superintendent is well underway, and the Coatesville Area School District should have a new top educator in place by July, school board President Robert Fisher said during the Feb. 25 school board meeting.

Community members who wish to weigh in on the qualities they want to see in a superintendent can attend any of four focus groups at district schools beginning March 3. Details are online at www.casdschools.org.

The search is being conducted by the Chester County Intermediate Unit. Richard Dunlap Jr. has been interim superintendent since August when the school board reached a separation agreement with former superintendent Cathy Taschner.

Dunlap told the community he and interim business manager Charles Linderman are continuing to watch special education, charter school and health care spending, along with the state budget in preparation for balancing a proposed $192.3 million 2020-21 budget.

The district is taking steps to cut spending, including increasing class sizes and eliminating 38-40 positions through attrition.

The school board approved setting up a nonprofit educational foundation that could accept corporate and community donations to begin innovative supplemental programs for district students. Dunlap said some community members have already established a Coatesville Community Education Foundation. The school board asked Dunlap and Linderman to meet with the organization to see if its goals may be aligned with the school district.

“Many things on the agenda could be funded by a properly organized foundation,” Linderman said.

Dunlap also said administrators are working on a plan to improve the school climate at North Brandywine Middle School following a Feb. 24 incident when community disputes between students carried over into the school, placing it on lockdown.

Police were called and six students were removed and are being disciplined according to Coatesville’s code of conduct. Dunlap said some parents retrieving students also engaged in a verbal altercation in the parking lot, which caused additional trauma to students.

“When we have parents arguing in the parking lots, we also have to educate the parents,” Dunlap said.