Coatesville Area School District faces a $2 million budget gap next school year, a district official said.

Lori Diefenderfer, director of business administration, discussed the gap in a March 9 presentation to the finance committee, which met prior to the full school board meeting.

For the coming school year, the budget anticipates $177.2 million in expenses and $176.6 in revenues at the current tax rate of 38.2018 mills. Combining the past year’s negative balance of $1.5 million and this year’s figures, the budget gap is now $2 million. There was no tax increase this past year.

At the current millage, the district brings in about $119.4 million. The state’s Act 1 index limits any potential increase in the tax rate to no more than 3.9%. At this point, the district is not proposing a property tax increase for the coming year, but changes can still be made.

The budget will come before the school board for preliminary adoption at its April 27 meeting.

The board approved hiring Charles Linderman and Deloras D’Amore to provide support through the budget process and smooth the transition as the longtime assistant business manager nears retirement. Linderman, who was also named board treasurer, will be paid $715 per day, while D’Amore will receive $550 per day. The two will not work on the same day.

During the meeting, the board was told Chester County Intermediate Unit is administering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers and school district employees. A second wave of vaccinations is expected to cover a similar number of school staff in early April.

“This is exactly the shot in the arm we need to get young people back into schools,” Superintendent Tomas Hanna said.

Starting March 15, the district was set to bring more students back to the campus. Chester County Health Department recommendations still require six feet of distance between teachers and students or other adults, and although the same is encouraged for students when possible, their social distancing can be reduced to no less than three feet.

Students in kindergarten through seventh grade will be back in their classrooms four to five days a week, with every other Wednesday as a virtual learning day. Students in grades 8 through 12 will be back on campus two to three days a week in a hybrid model. About 20% of families are opting for all virtual learning until the end of this school year.

Lawsuit

In other business, the district is moving forward with an appeal to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in the case of Coatesville Area School District vs. Collegium Charter School. This is an appeal to a Commonwealth Court judge’s decision stating the district’s tuition payments to the charter school must be made in a certain manner.

The board issued a statement describing the Pennsylvania charter school funding law as among the worst in the country. The board criticizes the law for “unfairly siphoning the public dollar, weakening public systems and undercutting millions of students in our state,” board Vice President Thomas Keech read aloud.