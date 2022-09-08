When the Coatesville Area School District board met Aug. 31, the bulk of the meeting was devoted to the district’s one-to-one technology policy. District Director of Technology Michael Sobczak said the district doesn’t have enough Chromebook laptops available for all students.

The district has as fleet of 5,600 devices, enough for all K-12 students, but not all laptops were recovered when collection was done at the end of the school year in May. About 500 of the 1,300 Chromebooks from the high school are missing, plus there are about 700 devices that need repair.

Before a student can take home a computer, parents sign an agreement about how the devices are to be cared for and who is responsible for them. Families also must buy a $40 insurance policy for computers to go home with students.

Sobczak reported that the breakage rate across the district this past school year was 50%, up from 30% the year before. He noted that the bulk of damage is done by seventh and eighth grade boys, and it appears to be intentional, such as throwing the computers.

“A 50% breakage rate is prohibitively expensive to sustaining the one-to-one initiative,” Sobczak said.

Later the board voted to approve the latest version of the district health and safety plan. There are only a few changes since the plan was last reviewed in March. There will no longer be COVID-19 testing at the schools, and mask wearing remains optional.